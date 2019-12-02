You’re Invited to an Inspirational Music Presentation

GREAT BARRINGTON – On Friday, December 6 at 10:45 a.m., Knosh & Knowledge welcomes ethnomusicologist Joseph Alpar, whose topic will be “The Sacred Music of Jewish Istanbul.”

This Jewish Federation of the Berkshires program will take place at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire at 10:45 a.m., and will be followed by catered lunch. Prepaid lunch reservations required in advance. Email federation@jewishberkshires. org, or call (413) 442-4360, ext. 10, to RSVP. I

In this talk, ethnomusicologist Joseph Alpar will discuss ongoing transformations in the sacred musical repertoires practiced by h'azzanim (synagogue cantors) of Istanbul and their synagogue congregations. Dr. Alpar will trace the path of today’s Turkish Jews as they broaden the scope of their religious and musical experiences. This presentation will include musical performances.

Dr. Joseph Alpar is a scholar, performer, and educator whose research centers on musical and religious practices in Turkey and former Ottoman territories. He is a visiting faculty member in ethnomusicology and music history at Bennington College for the 2019-2020 academic year.

This Knosh & Knowledge program begins at 10:45 a.m. and is open to the public. Hevreh of Southern Berkshire is at 270 State Road in Great Barrington, MA.