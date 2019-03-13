You Still Have Time To Check Out This Inspirational Viewing

A romantic exhibit entitled "Be Mine" is on display at LABspace, located on route 23 in Hillsdale, New York downstairs from The Crossroads Food Shop. Various artists have contributed their efforts in showing the true meaning of love, intimacy and relationships.

You can sample the works of area artists who have added a positive spin towards this sensitive subject which also serves as an educational tool to get people closer together as they provide a harmonious attitude towards the participants viewing this heartfelt display.

Contributors include Amy Lincoln, Barbara Slitkin, Cathy Wysocki, David Ambrose, Dina Bursztyn, Elisa Pritzker, Jackie Shatz, Julie Chase, Melissa Stern, Polly Shindler, Sascha Mallon and Wayne Hopkins.

You have two more opportunities to check these works out as they are on view every Saturday from 1 to 5 pm on March 16th and 23rd. You can also schedule an appointment at your convenience by phoning 1-917-749-2857 or email julielabspace@gmail.com