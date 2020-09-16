Check Out A Unique Art Exhibit In Neighboring Columbia County

Artist Susan Carr proudly displayed a series of paintings and art work last year at LABspace, located on route 23 in Hillsdale, New York. She has returned to neighboring Columbia county as her latest exhibit entitled "In My Room" will take center stage every Saturday or Sunday from 1 to 5 pm until November 8th 2020.

Susan began painting this latest effort upon her arrival back home after showing her last compilation of art work entitled "Flipside" which was shown back in April of 2019. This new series of portraits was supposed to be displayed back in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic eventually led to a 5 month delay.

The end result is a breathtaking collection of over 100 paintings, ceramics, painted wood constructions, soft sculptures and drawings. This is an opportunity to view and share Susan's extraordinary work as visitors will be able to par take in this wonderful exhibit. Keep in mind, masks MUST be worn while in the premises and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

To learn more about LABspace, check out their Facebook page by going here. For more information on this presentation and future events, you are invited to call Julie Torres at 1-917-749-2857 or email: julielabspace@gmail.com

If you cannot attend during the weekend, feel free to phone Julie and schedule an appointment for your own personal tour of Susan Carr's art work by phoning the number listed above in this article. Ellen Letcher will also be able to accommodate participants for exclusive showings. This exhibit opened to the public back in September and you STILL have plenty of time to sample unique and exquisite art right here in our very own backyard.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of LABspace for on-air and on-line usage)

(Photo credit of Susan's "Flipside" exhibit from last year, courtesy of Hideyo Okamura)