A Legendary Performer Returns To WSBS

Louise Murray is a near and dear friend as we are both native New Yorkers and I am still fortunate to showcase her timeless music on YOUR Home Town Station. She has been a musical icon for over six decades and continues to tour presenting powerhouse live performances to loyal and true audiences at various local venues including Lincoln Center and The Beacon Theatre in Manhattan and at Foxwoods Fox Theatre in neighboring Connecticut. Our featured image on this blog showcases a recent performance of Louise along side Willie Winfield and The Harptones

She began her musical journey a member of The Hearts, one of the first "girl groups" to achieve success in the field of rhythm and blues. The quintet, consisting of 4 females and one male member gained noteriety with a pair of hit singles "Lonely Nights" and "Oo-Wee" as they shared the stage with notable musical acts that included Roy Hamilton, The Cadillacs, Buddy Johnson's band and the legendary Billie Holiday.

Louise then went on to become one of The Jaynettes as she teamed up with Selena Healey, Maria Hood and Lezli Valentine to record a hit single "Sally Go Round The Roses" in 1963. The catchy sing-along tune reached # 2 on the Billboard pop charts. It was the group's sole hit record and it truly was a memorable moment in musical history.

Recently, Louise took center stage at The Triad Theatre in New York City as she was a featured singer that honored our mutual friend, Larry Storch (best known as Corporal Randolph Agarn from the 60's comedy series "F-Troop") on his 96 and a half birthday celebration. She also performed a terrific rendition of "At Last" during Larry's 95th birthday at that same venue last year as I was also in attendance to be a part of this milestone celebration.

Louise will update us on Larry's recent party and we will also look back at her musical career when she joins Ron Carson this weekend on the WSBS Saturday Morning Chat immediately following The Trading Post.

