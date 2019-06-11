Relay For Life Preview with Ray Gardino (Listen)

Last week, Berkshire County Relay for Life Event Lead, Ray Gardino made an appearance on the WSBS 'Let's Talk' program with Jesse Stewart as well as the 'Saturday Morning Chat' with Ron Carson. Ray gave listeners a preview of all of the activities and events that will be taking place at Relay this year which will be held once again at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington on June 21 and June 22.

Ray also talked about what Relay means to the community along with the fact that in some way, everyone has been affected by cancer. Below we have both audio clips so you can get all of the specifics of this year's event. Check them out and enjoy.

Let's Talk - Relay For Life - June 6, 2019 (interview audio)

Saturday Morning Chat - Relay For Life - June 8, 2019 (interview audio)

For more information on Relay you can contact Ray Gardino by calling (413) 717-2592 or email Ray.gardino@yahoo.com

In addition, the hotline for the American Caner Society is (800) 227-2345

Article image sent to WSBS from Ray Gardino and used with permission