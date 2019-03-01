A Real Feel Good Concert This Weekend At Dewey Hall

One of America's premiere fiddling talents will be performing this Saturday night at Dewey Hall on Main Street in Sheffield. Grammy nominee Bruce Molsky will bring his Mountain Drifters for an evening of feel good music that will get the audience in a dancing frame of mind as his latest CD " Anonymous 4, 1865: Songs Of Hope And Home From The American Civil War" has been receiving rave reviews and has peaked the top 10 on Billboard's music charts. He also participated in Dire Strait's lead singer Mark Knopfler's latest CD and is currently in the recording studio working on an album featuring Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny's super group, Mozaik. He has also collaborated with Joan Osborne, Julie Fowlis, Jerry Douglas and Scottish fiddler Aly Dain.

Allison de Groot is an asset to the band as she brings new ideas to classic music and provides a bright and positive attitude to the trio. Her band, The Goodbye Girls and Oh My Darling has performed at venues in Newport, Rhode Island, Trafalgar Square in London, The Stockholm Folk Festival in Sweden and Denmark's Tonder Festival.

Boston based Stash Wyslouch is a pioneer in bluegrass music as he has performed at The Grey Fox and Savannah Music Festivals, Rockygrass and Merle Fest. Quite a change from his early days as a guitarist in the heavy metal band Deadly Gentlemen.

Tickets are available to see this terrific trio LIVE before your very eyes. You can buy them in advance for $20 a piece or $25 at the door prior to the 7:30 pm show. Refreshments will also be available. For more information, log on here. Bruce Molsky will check in with Ron Carson on this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat at 10:05 immediately following The Trading Post.

