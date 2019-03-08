Katie Louise Returns to The Saturday Morning Chat

Katie Louise is always perfecting her musical craft as she writes songs and spends nearly every weekend in clubs and bars throughout our tri-state region as she has performed locally in New York and Vermont and has also travelled as far as Pennsylvania, Washington DC and Tennessee. She has shared center stage with many other local acts including Moriah Formica, Skeeter Creek, Madison Vandenburg, The Dollyrots, Talia Dennis, Ryan Clark, Frank Palangi, Sydney Worthley, Justin Charles and The Accents.

Last year alone, Katie booked and performed nearly 100 shows and the fruits of her labors are now showing in high fashion with the upcoming release of her debut E-P on Friday, March 15th at Jupiter Hall in Albany, New York. It's her first headlining concert with many more on the way as the ultimate goal is to share her original musical compositions worldwide and lately everyone is truly taking notice.

Now is your chance to sample some of Katie's creativity as she will check in with Ron Carson on this week's Saturday Morning Chat which airs at 10:05, immediately following The WSBS Trading Post. She will preview two selections from her LP including the captivating ballad, "Imprisoned In Paradise" and a tune that is making waves in the musical world entitled "You Can't Talk To A Woman Like That". Plus, she will clue us in on what has been happening in life since her last visit to our airwaves and a run-down on future shows within our listening area.

Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM or listen LIVE on line by going here . You can also access the chat on Amazon Alexa enabled devices and by downloading the free WSBS app from your local app store to your Smart Phone, tablet or mobile device.