It’s Now or Never, with Abby Schroeder

GREAT BARRINGTON – On Friday, Apr. 12 at 10:45 a.m., Knosh & Knowledge invites you to join Berkshire music and theater impresaria Abby Schroeder as she shares tales and insights from her life with her husband, renowned songwriter Aaron Schroeder, her career in the music industry and her work on the Berkshires cultural scene.

In her early twenties, Abby Steinberg became the youngest woman executive at the top level of the music business, as COO of A. Schroeder International, created in 1960 by Aaron Schroeder, who she later married. Known for innovative publishing practices and record production, Abby and Aaron discovered, guided and developed careers of extraordinary composers, lyricists, and performers such as Randy Newman, Al Kooper, Blood, Sweat and Tears, Barry White, Jimi Hendrix, and others. As a creative/business manager, Abby negotiated major contracts for music used in television, films, and commercials, as well as for Broadway productions and Las Vegas revues.

In the Berkshires, Abby has organized star-studded galas for the Berkshire Theatre Festival; worked to save and renovate the Mahaiwe Theater; been a mover helping to realize community projects with the United Way and Fairview Hospital; and was, along with her husband Aaron and musician David Grover, instrumental in realizing the construction of the bandstand in Great Barrington.

This Knosh & Knowledge program begins at 10:45 a.m. and is open to the public. Hevreh of Southern Berkshire is at 270 State Road in Great Barrington, MA. The presentation will be followed by a buffet. Admission with lunch is $11 - the program only is free. Advance reservations for lunch are required – call the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires at (413) 442-4360, ext. 10 or email federation@jewishberkshires.org .

