A Message from The GB Fire District

The Great Barrington Fire District Water Department mailed out first quarter water bills on Apr 2. A Consumer Confidence Report and Annual Drinking Water Quality Information was enclosed in the mailing. Additional copies may be obtained at the Great Barrington Fire District office at 17 East Street or by calling the office at (413) 528-0133.

The Great Barrington Fire District 2018 Consumer Confidence Report and Annual Drinking Water Quality Information may also be viewed by visiting the district website .

About the Great Barrington Fire District Water Department

Their mission is to provide the residents and businesses of The Great Barrington Fire District with safe drinking water and fire protection. The Water Department is run by the Prudential Committee. The Superintendent manages the day to day operations in the field, while the District Clerk, is responsible for day to day clerical activities in the District Office.

The Water Department system supplies approximately 1693 service connections and serves a population of 4100 people. The Water Department also supplies water to approximately 300 fire hydrants and 53 sprinkler systems in the Fire District. The water system relies on two large water tanks to provide sufficient pressure for both domestic and fire-fighting purposes.

The Great Barrington Fire District Water Department obtains the water supply for its systems from gravel packed wells located within the town of Great Barrington. As part of its water system management plan, The Great Barrington Fire District Water Department continues to upgrade and expand its water system to meet the ever increasing demand of a growing community.

