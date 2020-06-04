Attention GB Fire District Residents

On Friday, June 5, the warrant for the Great Barrington Fire District Water Department annual meeting (which will be held on Monday, June 29) will be posted at the following locations for your review:

Great Barrington Fire District Office - 17 East Street, as well as on their website

Great Barrington Town Hall - 334 Main Street

Great Barrington Post Office - 222 Main Street

Mason Library - 231 Main Street

In addition, all Great Barrington Fire District Residents are invited and encouraged to attend the meeting on June 29 at the M.T. Cavanaugh Fire District Building located at 17 East Street. This is the annual meeting for elections.

The elections are from 6-8p.m. with the district meeting beginning at 6 p.m.

For more information call The Great Barrington Fire District at (413) 528-0133