A Much Needed Rebound In Columbia County Regarding COVID-19

(The following information in this article is courtesy of a recent report on WRGB-TV filed by Heather Kovar)

Two Columbia county nursing homes that recently saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases are beginning to show some signs of progress. Statistics show that Grand @ Barnwell in Valatie had a total of 117 positive Corona Virus cases which also included 30 staff members. Those numbers have tempered, but 11 deaths have been reported at the Church Street facility.

In neighboring Philmont, The Pine Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center also had a total of 13 deaths from COVID-19 related symptoms. Spokesperson Geoff Thompson reiterated for the first time in 45 days, the facility is COVID free as 6 residents and 2 staff members were recently cleared and tested negative.

Columbia County Health Director Jack Mabb does not stress the need for testing of all staff members of nursing homes as he understands what The Empire State is trying to do, however he is expressing some concerns. Mabb added that he has not received an ample amount of testing as 1,000 kits are currently available and he is ready to assist in the first round to test nursing home staff for COVID-19 symptoms statewide.

Thompson stressed the additional cost could add up to a significant expense, even though his Main Street facility is using their own supplier to execute the task at hand.

(Exterior photo of Grand @ Barnwell building and Pine Haven logo courtesy of both facilities Facebook pages)