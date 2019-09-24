A Perfect Combination

The Berkshires Non-Profit Center is teaming up with Philanthropy Massachusetts (formerly known as The Associated Grant Makers).

This state wide organization is celebrating 50 years of service to Bay State communities with a diverse membership association of highly engaged organizations and individuals who are interested in the subject at hand by giving access to research and information to support non-profit funding development and by giving these organizations the power and visibility to access grant makers that make a difference each and every day. The Non-Profit Centers 125 members will benefit from this merge as they will now have complete access to future webinars that are provided by Philanthropy, Massachusetts at a discounted rate.

Philanthropy Massachusetts will make a stop in Berkshire county on October 21st as they will present a lecture entitled "Introduction To Grant Research" as the forum will continue to introduce regional resources to area non-profits as they will also provide networking, resources and further learning opportunities. The location and time are yet to be determined, but we will keep you posted once the information becomes available. According to Berkshire Non-Profit Center co-founder, Liana Toscanini, this organization has terrific resources and tools as they'll offer several unique programs that would prove beneficial to these organizations.

To learn more about Philanthropy, MA you can log on their web site by going here. You can also get more information on upcoming webinars in our area by going to the N-P-C Berkshires web site.