A Pittsfield Man Suffers Gunshot Wound From Saturday Shooting
Pittsfield Police Patrol Units responded to a residence on Congress Street in Pittsfield for a reported shooting victim on Saturday night. According to the report from the Pittsfield Police Department, units arriving at approximately 10:45 PM located a 24-year-old male city resident suffering from a gunshot wound and they began rendering aid.
The Pittsfield Fire Department and County Ambulance responded to the scene as well and provided medical aid prior to transporting the victim to Berkshire Medical Center with injuries that were considered to be life-threatening.
The shooting occurred at a different residence on the same street...
Members of the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau responded to the scene to assist the Patrol Division. Further investigation revealed the shooting took place at another residence on Congress Street. Police remained on the scene until approximately 6:00 AM in order to process the scene. The victim at this time, according to the police report, remains in stable condition at BMC.
This is not believed to be a random incident...
The incident remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department Detective Bureau (413-448-9705), call the Tip line (413-448-9706), or send us a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411)
Detective Timothy Koenig is the Lead Detective on the case and can be reached at 448-9705 ext 570
