A Safeguard For Area Small Business Owners

The small business community has truly seen it's setbacks during the Corona Virus outbreak and the Town Of Great Barrington is teaming up with The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce that will provide support and resources to those who were forced to close their doors due to these trying times.

Town Manager Mark Pruhenski is offering an electronic packet entitled "A Resource Kit for Small Business in the Era of COVID-19" which will be distributed to all those merchants in need of assistance as this guide contains a simple, straight forward list of resources from every level of government that also features appropriate hyper links to each organization which includes information on refundable payroll tax credits, debt relief, bridge loans and information on ways of protecting their business, employees, customers and general best practice suggestions that will prove beneficial during this world wide pandemic.

Town staff from the Planning and Community Development office will be updating this document periodically when new information becomes available. You can download your copy by going here. You can also access information via the Town of Great Barrington web site or call the Selectboard/Town Manager's Office at (413) 528-1619, extension 2.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Town Of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)