A South County Tradition Continues “Virtually”

For 87 years on the first Saturday in August, the community of Mount Washington, Massachusetts located in the south western tip of Berkshire county presents their annual Church Fair as the townspeople pitch in their efforts to raise money for charity. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this event will be presented on-line for the first time and you can join in by going here.

Some of the highlights that are scheduled to take place this year:

The Artisan Quilt Raffle- "Birds Of The Mountain" which was designed and created by Mount Washington's talented team of quilters. You can purchase raffle tickets for your chance to start off a new month on a winning note along with other prizes as proceeds will further assist the town. Log on to their web site to get your tickets. The drawing will be held on August 1st.

ON-LINE SHOPPING: You are invited to purchase an assortment of items including T-shirts, artisan items, Mount Washington goods and White Elephant items that will be ready for pick-up on the day of this yearly event. You can also order homemade soups, pies and jams from the Mount Washington kitchen to satisfy your appetite.

The 6th Annual Silent Auction will also take place as you can bid on valuable works of art, local services and various goods. You can view and bid on anything that interests you by going to the Church's web site as the bidding closes on Friday, July 31st. Winners will be announced on August 1st.

You can also check out their Facebook page by going here. The tradition continues, even though it will be presented differently this year, so get your shopping list ready to begin the month of August and you'll also help out a worthy cause right here in our very own backyard.

(Photo image of The Mount Washington Church and Town Hall courtesy of Wikipedia)