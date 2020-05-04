A State Of Emergency For Children

Child protection leaders are asking for help from the public in efforts to detect ongoing child abuse as the COVID-19 shutdowns keep those youngsters away from adults who can normally step in to help.

The good news is that reports of child abuse have plummetted even as stress factors disproportionally increased during the months of March and April as the heads of The Bay State's Children's Office, Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance (MOVA) and the Children's League in Massachusetts are issuing an unprecendented joint call to the general public to report any possible abuse and should alert officials to protect those who are vulnerable.

Officials are asking individuals to look for these signs including bruises, marks, injuries, hygiene or attire, acts of violence, drug, alcohol abuse or family dysfunction, changes in behavior, mood, presentation, participation, interaction and communication plus lack of adult supervision.

The state of Massachusetts has a comprehensive trauma-informed system to respond towards child abuse allegations through the state's 12 children's advocacy centers featuring a staff of dedicated, well trained and supervised social workers who screen reports as they can intervent towards support services necessary for children and their families.

There are a trio of available web sites for anyone impacted by child abuse as you can make your voice heard by going here or log on to the Bay State's office for victim's assistance page and The Children's League web site.

