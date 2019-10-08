A Tri-State Region Favorite Takes Center Stage This Weekend

Old Parish welcomes back Wanda Houston as she will perform LIVE this Sunday afternoon at The First Congregational Church located at 125 Main Street in Sheffield. She will be joined on stage with Rob Kelly and John Stevens as they will perform favorites from the 50's, 60's and 70's and you'll even sample some smooth jazz sounds as well. The concert begins at 2 pm.

A suggested donation of $20 is requested as all proceeds will benefit future church programs. Since arriving in New England, Wanda has truly established a true fan base throughout our listening area as she has enthralled audiences at locally based venues which include many locations in Berkshire County, Massachusetts including The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, NAPA, The Point Restaurant and Thornewood Inn in Great Barrington, The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield and the venerable Lion's Den at The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge.

She also performed in neighboring Connecticut which includes the locally based Infinity Hall in Norfolk, Hartford's Bushnell Theatre and The Good Speed Opera House located in East Haddam. Her impressive resume includes performances in films and television and live appearances at Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall and on the Broadway Stage in my ol' home town of New York City.

Some of the major performers she collaborated with in her career include the legendary Michael Jackson and Barbra Streisand, the great Eartha Kitt, Nat King Cole's daughter Natalie, John Turturro, Eddie Izzard, Patti LaBelle and let's not forget Sam Harris.