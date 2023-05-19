Massachusetts may not be known as a tropical paradise, especially during the chillier months, but now the warmer weather is just around the corner and let's face it: heading east to the Cape is not only time consuming and you have to fight a massive amount of traffic in the process. But if you really want to experience tranquility at it's best, make plans to check out this marvelous summertime oasis.

This tiny beach is situated north of Boston in Gloucester as it offers crystal clear waters and ranks as one of the BEST areas to swim, scuba dive or sit in the sand to soak up some sunlight (remember to bring the sunscreen) Half Moon Beach truly has an undeniable Caribbean vibe and you don't have to spend any extra money on air fare to get there.

It is appropriately named due to its distinctive shape which is formed like a crescent moon and ringed by large rocks. Exercise caution while cooling off. Locals and visitors love to head east to this beach for it's tropical-looking beauty. The water's color is a pure, pristine blue that looks something like a key destination in Florida (The Sunshine State already has a heads-up in swimmers as the high humidity has also set in down south and trust me, it is brutal in nature).

You’ll love wading into the calm waters at Half Moon Beach as you can cool off as well by enjoying the refreshing shade of trees that cluster around the sand. Word of warning: this beach can get chilly early in the season as the peak time to visit is during the months of July and August.

The beach is part of Stage Fort Park. Lifeguards are on duty daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are open on Memorial Day (May 29th) right through the end of the summer. The area is also pet friendly: Dogs can join you in the park around the beach but aren’t allowed on the sand. Parking is reasonably priced at $15 per car on weekdays and $20 per vehicle during weekends and holidays.

Are you ready to plan a visit to this incredible Massachusetts beach? All ages are welcome to head out on this unique summertime excursion. Check out these driving directions to Half Moon Beach and you will keep coming back, guaranteed!

