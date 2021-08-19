Let's face it: It's summertime and we are craving some "shrimp on the barbie" as the perfect appetizer prior to your traditional cookout, but if you purchased any of these delicacies from Stop and Shop, the Quincy, Massachusetts based supermarket chain which serves New England and portions of the northeast is recalling a variety of their store brand frozen and thawed cooked shrimp as reports indicate they could be contaminated with salmonella.

Here is a list of the products that are affected by this recall. This information is courtesy of the head office at Stop & Shop:

1 pound packages of 26/30 Cooked, Peeled Tail-On Shrimp with UPC # 087689100200 OR UPC # 68826712345, Lot Code: AQ-23-2950-1 BEST BY: 10/21/2022 and Lot Code: AQ-23-2960-1 BEST BY: 10/22/2022.

2 pound packages of 31/40 Cooked, Peeled, Tail-On Shrimp with UPC #073114965085 OR UPC #68826712348 Lot Code: AQ-23-2930-1 BEST BY 10/19/2022, Lot Code: AQ-23-2940-1 BEST BY: 10/20/2022, Lot Code: AQ-23-3180, BEST BY: 11/13/2022, Lot Code: AQ-23-3200-1 BEST BY: 11/15/2022, Lot Code: AQ-23-3450, BEST BY: 12/20/2022 and Lot Code: AQ-23-3470, BEST BY: 12/12/2022.

1 pound packages of 31/40 Cooked Peel Tail-On Shrimp with UPC # 0688267123474, Lot Code: AQ-23-3380-1, BEST BY: 12/03/2022, Lot Code: AQ-23-3390-1, BEST BY: 12/04/2022, Lot Code: AQ-23-3520-1, BEST BY: 12/17/2022 and Lot Code: AQ-23-3530, BEST BY: 12/18/2022

SB 31 40 Cocktail Thaw, PLU # 88, Sell Code: #200086482

SB 31 40 Cocktail Thaw PLU # 594, Sell Code: # 200086057

If you purchased any of these recalled products, DO NOT consume them in any way, shape or form. Discard any unused portions of these frozen food items OR bring them to your neighborhood Stop & Shop with your receipt of purchase to obtain a full refund. For more information, contact Stop & Shop's Customer Service Department, toll-free at 1-800-767-7772 during regular business hours.

(The following information was obtained courtesy of a press release from Stop & Shop Supermarkets for on-air and on-line usage)