The town of Great Barrington's Selectboard is pleased to announce they will conduct a "virtual" meeting as they will discuss a number of important topics pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. The session takes place this Monday, April 13th (time to be determined) as they will discuss extending deadlines for unpaid property tax bills beyond May 1st, and they will also propose waiving penalties and interest on unpaid excise tax and sewer bills. Future dates for annual town meetings and local elections will also be on the agenda.

These issues were addressed in legislation that was recently approved by The Bay State's Senate and House of Representatives and signed by Governor Charlie Baker as this measure entitled "An Act To Address Challenges Faced By Municipalities and State Authorities Resulting from COVID-19" allows cities in towns in Massachusetts to provide financial relief to residents and small businesses.

Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski also expressed a heartfelt thank you to Berkshire County State Representative Smitty Pignatelli and Senator Adam Hinds for their contributions toward enacting this measure that brings some relief to south county communities. Selectboard Chairman Stephen Bannon added that residents are going through trying times and the board will have some opportunities to ease the burden for tax payers state wide.

Additionally, the green light has been given to resume any non-essential meetings as long as they are held virtually via a conference call or video conferencing platform that will be available to the general public. They will also post agendas that include necessary call-in information, access codes and opportunities to assist all residents.

If you have any questions, contact the Selectboard/Town manager's office at (413) 528-1619, extension 2. More information is also available by logging on here

A reminder to Great Barrington residents: The Fire District Water Department mailed out first quarter water bills on April 1st 2020. A Consumer Confidence Report with annual drinking water quality information was also enclosed in the mailing. additional copies may be obtained at the town's Fire District office at 17 East Street or call (413) 528-0133. The document can also be viewed by logging on here

