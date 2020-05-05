A Virtual Performance Takes Place This Weekend

As the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing us from attending LIVE presentations, you can actually be in attendance on-line for The Community Access to the Arts virtual performance and gala this Saturday from 5 to 6 pm. You can access this free event by logging on here

During the week, you can par take in a celebration with various videos and digital performances leading up to the main presentation of a short film featuring the talents of CATA members. The show ends with a virtual paddle raise auction with all proceeds supporting CATA programs.

For over two decades, CATA presented a LIVE performance and gala event that took place at Shakespeare & Company in "Lovely Lenox" but plans were halted due to the pandemic back in March as the organization decided to offer their annual flagship performance on-line under the watchful eye of local film-maker Ben Hillman.

CATA Executive Director Margaret Keller made this statement during these trying times

"To bring joy to people with disabilities through the arts , and our mission is clear to share their creative spirit with our community. We knew we could not skip taht and the gala is a critical fund raiser for CATA as one third of our annual budget comes from gala donations".

CATA Artistic Director Dawn Lane added: "This is a unique chance for our audience and supporters to see the work they make possible every day as our virtual gala will take viewers behind the scenes and connect them with CATA artists like never before".

CATA collaborates with 50 partner organizations to bring visual and performing arts programs to 800 people with disabilities across Berkshire county, Massachusetts and neighboring Columbia county in eastern New York.

For more details regarding CATA's mission, log on to their web site

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of CATA for on-air and on-line usage)