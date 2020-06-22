A Virtual Presentation Takes Place In Neighboring Columbia County

The Ancram Opera House in neighboring Columbia county will open their 5th anniversary season this Saturday, June 27th with a special, FREE edition of "Real People, Real Stories: Redux" a storytelling event that has been a fixture since 2015.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this presentation will be streamed virtually by registering in advance by logging on to this link as you can par-take in memorable, personal narratives shared by local residents. A quartet of storytellers will present some interesting tales beginning at 8 pm. They include:

1) Jan Hopkins from Gallatin who will share a story about escaping Czechoslovakia during the Russian invasion of 1968.

2) Albany's Brett LaFave will favor us with a tale regarding a misguided bungee jumping adventure.

3) Former Hudson resident Debby Mayer will discuss her adventure about driving out west as she now resides in San Diego, California.

4) And Mark Senak will share his experience regarding an unexpected journey to Manassas Battlefield Park.

Ancram Opera House Co-Director Paul Ricciardi will once again curate and direct this series as he commented on how this season will still capture LIVE elements, even though participants will be checking in on-line:

"We are proud of the way our community has embraced REAL PEOPLE, REAL STORIES during the past 5 years. We've done 10 REAL PEOPLE, REAL STORIES productions, featured 35 local storytellers, each with an amazing tale to tell and expanded the concept by hosting 6 storytelling workshops at local libraries and community centers. And we'll be teaching storytelling at The Taconic Hills Central School District Middle School"

Registered audiences are reminded this video will be available for viewing at the Ancram Opera House's web site and their You Tube channel through the end of August as the southern Columbia county venue remains an intimate showcase for fresh, contemporary work by visionary theater and musical artists as the audience is able to connect with performers in immersive and immediate ways.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Ancram Opera House for on-air and on-line usage)