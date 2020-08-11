Add Two New Members to the Salisbury Team

Salisbury Bank has announced that Carla Balesano and Christopher Ursini have both joined Salisbury Bank and Trust Company.

Carla Balesano will serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer. Carla brings a wealth of credit, risk, commercial and corporate lending expertise. She most recently worked as SVP, Syndicated Lending at Liberty Bank. Prior to that, she was an Executive Credit Officer and Head of Corporate Loan Strategies at Peoples United Bank, and Managing Senior Credit Officer at TD Bank – responsible for the leadership and management of a team of credit officers overseeing and managing commercial and corporate banking credit activities. She has also held senior credit positions at Webster Bank and Bank of America. Carla received her AD from Manchester Community College, has completed numerous professional development courses with Risk Management Association (RMA), and has continued her education at the University of Connecticut. She lives in Glastonbury, CT.

Chris Ursini will serve as Vice President, Credit Risk Manager. Chris has more than 35 years of credit risk, special asset management, and loan resolution experience. He most recently worked at People’s United Bank as VP, Risk Management and Loan Resolution Officer. Chris holds a B.S. in Resource Management from the University of Connecticut. He resides in Waterbury, CT.

“We are very pleased to welcome Carla and Chris to our Credit Team,” said Rick Cantele, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As Chief Credit Officer, Carla will be responsible for the leadership and management of the credit team, with oversight of all commercial and corporate banking credit activities. Her extensive background in credit, risk, and commercial lending will help insure the quality of our overall loan portfolio. The addition of Chris as Credit Risk Manager will strengthen the overall experience level and day to day management of our credit risk area and help position the Bank to manage and protect our loan portfolio.”

(above information taken from a Salisbury Bank & Trust press release, photo taken from Salisbury Bank & Trust's Facebook page)