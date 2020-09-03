All 80’s Featured On “The Radio Express” This Weekend

It's that time again when "my radio wife", Lisa Z (aka Lisa Zarcone) makes her return to our WSBS airwaves as she will team up with yours truly from her home in Springfield, Massachusetts for her monthly Saturday morning appearance as she enjoys her once-a-month gig as it represents a return to the Berkshires (she resided up in "Beautiful Becket" before heading out east).

"The Radio Express" will make a stop to spotlight some of THE BEST 80's music from "THE RAD" decade. Plus, they will initiate a block of 80's programming that will enhance the holiday weekend which includes "Back Trax, USA: The 80's Edition" with Kid Kelly on Sunday evening at 7 and on Labor Day, the tri-state region will partake in a 80's music blitz that begins at 6 am with "our Main Man & Main Dad, Jesse Stewart.

If I can describe Z in one word, the answer is "INNOVATIVE" as her mission is not only to display her on-air savvy on her Hometown Station, but she also fills us in on her state wide journey as The Bay State's Ambassador for The National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors as her representation to those who cannot speak up remains a fixture due to this tragic turmoil that occurred in their lives.

I invite you to log on to Lisa's personal web site and get acquainted with this lady who I am SO proud to call one of my BEST friends in life. She is "The Real Deal" and a fine example of good people in this earth.We will also find out "What's Up With Lisa Z" as she will fill us in on upcoming TV appearances, informative lectures, seminars and book signings. It was through her 1st novel, "The Unspoken Truth" where we connected and as Paul Harvey used to say: "You know The Rest of The Story"

