The Radio Express Makes A Stop At Stockbridge Road

It brings me joy and happiness to announce "My radio wife" Lisa Z will join yours truly LIVE in studio on YOUR Hometown Station during this Saturday morning's "Let's Talk" segment. She will also assist in our fast paced 30 minute "Trading Post" program as you will have a chance to speak with her while buying or selling your items LIVE on the air.

Lisa has just completed her second literary accomplishment "The Book of Jo Ann" as she hopes to release this novel by year's end. This is another chapter in her life that she wants to share with the reading public as another stage in her life needed to be known to the general public. Her experiences were not simple and she faced massive obstacles. This book will also serve as a tribute to her late mother.

Her special segment "What's Up With Lisa Z" provides us with updates on various happenings that gear towards her all important mission in life. She also serves as The Bay State's Ambassador for The National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors with a goal to assist those who cannot speak up as people during this trying situation. Lisa will also focus on the topics of suicide prevention, domestic violence, child safety and mental health awareness.

A lifelong rock solid friendship formed between us and later on we became known as "The Radio Express" as we thank our dear pal, Brian "The Hammer" Sullivan for implementing this moniker to us. As Z would say "WE ROCK THE AIRWAVES" and that is a true badge of honor. We take our on-air partnership very seriously each and every time we are in the WSBS studios, hence our success as Z is "my ideal and perfect co-host".

Tune in to "Let's Talk" featuring Lisa Z" this Saturday at 9:05 am on 860 AM and 94.1 FM, WSBS. Listen LIVE by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab and scroll down to WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home for step-by-step instructions to access your Smart Speaker device. Download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO. Remember: "WE ARE PORTABLE".