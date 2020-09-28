An Annual Meeting In GB Is On As Scheduled

Attention Great Barrington Land Conservancy members: The annual GBLC meeting will be held OUTDOORS on Tuesday, September 29th at 3 pm, rain or shine. This is NOT a virtual event as an invitation has been extended to attend the annual on-site meeting and a dedication of the new Riverfront Trail will follow.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks MUST be worn while in attendance and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. Members will meet on the trail behind Dewey Avenue or at Bridge Street or at the Green bridge in Great Barrington as updates will be provided IN PERSON. Parking will be available at both sites.

Other events on the horizon include:

The Run For the Hills Virtual Race takes place at 10 am on Sunday, October 4th. Those in attendance should meet up at the Guided Riverfront Trail as walks commence from Olympic Meadows. Those participating MUST wear masks and remain at lease six feet apart from their fellow runners. You must pre-register for this event by logging on to the web site provided in the following link.

The Saturday morning autumn yoga series takes place between now and October 31st (Halloween) at Lake Mansfield as this lakeside class provided a good fit for all ages. Beginners are always welcomed and supported from Kripalu trained and certified instructor Senta Reis. You do NOT have to pre-register for these FREE classes, however it is encouraged to make a donation as all proceeds from this Saturday's class will benefit this Sunday's "Run For the Hills" fund-raiser and during the other weeks, your generous contribution goes toward Lake Mansfield Alliance.

Masks MUST be worn and a distance of 6 to 10 feet will be maintained by all participants. it is advised you bring a 6.5 by 7.5 foot single bed-sized blanket to delineate safe space, a large bath towel, water and if desired, bug spray. Senta will NOT provide props during these weekend classes.

In case of inclement weather, log on here as any cancellations will be posted by no later than 7:15 am.

