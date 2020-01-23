An Environmental Look At The Bee Population

Before you settle in and watch The Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2nd, plan on attending a documentary film presented by The Berkshire International Film Focus Series (BIFF). A 3 pm screening of "The Pollinators" will take place at Bard College at Simon's Rocks Daniel Arts Center located at 84 Alford Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Filmmakers Peter Nelson and Sally Roy talk to farmers, scientists, chefs, economists and academics as they give a broad prospective regarding the threats to honey bees nation wide and what this means to our food security. A question and answer session follows the screening.

This feature is made possible through the generous support of The Whitehead Foundation. Tickets are available at the door for $10 per person as all proceeds assist BIFF in presenting future informative films to the general public. BIFF REEL members, Simon's Rock students and faculty are admitted for free.

You can also order your tickets by logging on to the Berkshire International Film Focus web site by logging on here.

