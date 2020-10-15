Bard College At Simon's Rock announced the establishment of The Early College Research Institute (ECRI) as this program fosters research, preservation and scholarly discussion of the practices and theories of early college. The Great Barrington facility grants degrees in more than 35 majors as they specialize in admitting motivated students to begin their college curriculum after completing the 10th or 11th grades.

As part of this initiative, ECRI will publish "Early College Folio", a digital, open-access academic journal as it's mission is to preserve and promote the fundamentals of early college admittance throughout The United States by capturing valuable representations of each classroom experience. You can also help out in this worthy cause as they are currently accepting monetary donations for both physical and digital materials.

Simon's Rock Provost and Vice-President, John B. Weinstein commented on the benefits of this program:

"As the nation's FIRST residential early college, we feel it is important that Simon's Rock helps lead and advance early college research. Our hope is that ECRI will capture valuable representations of the classroom experience and early college pedagogy and collect insights from the successes of early college nationwide to underscore the importance of this path in higher education".

The new publication will be hosted on Bard Digital Commons and will be a peer-reviewed entity that features informative articles by faculty and staff at early colleges and other leaders within the movement. Contributors will also have the opportunity to showcase their findings to a global audience.

These ECRI collections are located in The Alumni Library at Bard College @ Simon's Rock. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The public will NOT have access as the physical archive is currently closed until further notice. If you would like to sample some of this material e-mail: archives@simons-rock-edu. You can also get more details by logging on to this portion of The Simon's Rock web site.

