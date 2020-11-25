Enjoy A Virtual Presentation Of Modern American Music

Bard Academy and Bard College at Simon's Rock continue offering virtual cultural events. These events are FREE of charge unless otherwise noted. Music faculty member Aaron Likness performs a unique recital featuring modern and contemporary American music which includes a segment from Charles Ives's monumental piano sonata #2 "Concord 1840 to 1860" the composer's homage of Transcendentalismim, John Wesley Work III (also known as Scuppernong: 3 Pieces for Country Folk, circa 1950). He will be accompanied by Simon's Rock faculty member, Larry Wallach.

This performance will take place LIVE at The Kellogg Music Center with limited in-person viewing open to Simon's Rock community members only. The public is invited to join the concert LIVE on Zoom by clicking this link The webinar ID: 829 4537 8387 OR dial-in where you can receive audio only: 1-646-558-8656.

ABOUT BARD COLLEGE @ SIMON'S ROCK:

The campus is located on Alford Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. It is the ONLY college in the country that is specifically designated for highly motivated students to prepare them for a college education while in the 10th and 11th grades. they offer a challenging program in liberal arts and sciences which is taught exclusively in small seminars by a supportive, highly trained faculty deemed as leading scholars in their fields.

Bard Academy at Simon's Rock is the nation's FIRST 2 year boarding and day program as academy students pursue an intensive curriculum for 9th and 10th graders who are taught by college calibur faculty.

For more information, log on to their web site by going here OR check out the Bard Academy web site

