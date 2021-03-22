A Poet Shares His Work In An Upcoming Virtual Meeting

Bard College at Simon's Rock is proud to be a part of Peter Filkins virtual book tour as the author and poet will be discussing his latest literary effort entitled: "Water/Music" featuring a total of 53 poems that explore various relationships between the natural and human world.

When he is not writing, Professor Filkins is also an instructor of literature and creative writing at the Great Barrington campus as he comments on the contents of his book and the focus of this upcoming discussion which takes place on Monday, April 5th at 5 pm:

"It's a big book with a lot of moving parts-nature, culture, history, politics, art memory and elegy. I'm so pleased to be reading with poets whose work I deeply respect and who have brought out wonderful books during the pandemic"

His poems move on the aspect of narrative to meditation, close physical observation to the haunts of memory and lyric sorrow to the joys of living in this world featuring initial critical acclaims as this collection is built to last, precise and beautifully tuned.

Professor Filkins has also published a total of four volumes of original verse including: "What She Knew", "After Homer", "Augustine's Vision" and "The View We've Granted". He also won various awards including Southwest Review's Stover Prize for Poetry, The New England Poetry Club's Sheila Motton Best Book Award and The New American Press Chapbook Award.

Previously, Professor Filkins has also taught at several locally based campuses in our tri-state region including Bard College in neighboring Annandale-On-Hudson, New York and at Williams College's Hiram campus and North Adams State College in the beautiful Berkshires. He is the recipient of a Bachelor of Arts degree from Williams College AND A MFA from Columbia University.

He also holds fellowships from The National Endowment for the Humanities, The Massachusetts Cultural Council, Yaddo, MacDowell, The Millay Colony for the Arts, The James Merrill House and The American Academy in Berlin.

Pre-registration is required. To access the link, log on to bard College at Simon's Rock web site by going here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Bard College at Simon's Rock campus for on-air and on-line usage)

