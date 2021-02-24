Simon’s Rock Bomb Threat Conclusion

A special message from John B. Weinstein, Provost and Vice President of Bard College and Bard Academy at Simon's Rock:

I write with an update on the anonymous bomb threat that Simon’s Rock received last Thursday, Feb. 18.

The Great Barrington Police Department, with support from the Massachusetts State Police, have concluded their investigation and have determined that this threat was not credible and was not specific to Simon’s Rock—it was part of a broader scheme that targeted several colleges and universities across the country.

While we are relieved that the threat was discredited and did not come from a more localized source, I’d like to underscore that the safety of our community is our top priority, and we treat every threat seriously. When an event such as this occurs, we respond immediately and activate our emergency protocols.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during the temporary closure of the Kilpatrick while the authorities conducted their investigation. We also thank the officers and first responders who worked quickly and thoroughly to ensure our entire campus community was safe. As always, we appreciate your continued support.

