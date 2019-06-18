Another Concert Is Set At Southfield Church

It will be a busy weekend for The Eagles Trombone Ensemble as they will be performing at The Gazebo behind Town Hall this Friday afternoon at 5:30 as part of the Great Barrington Summer Concert Series and the following evening they will take center stage at The Southfield Church on Norfolk Road as the iconic place of worship is celebrating it's 225th anniversary of service to the south county community.

Admission is free, however a retiring collection to support the performers will be taken as any monetary donations will be welcome. The Pittsfield based musicians cover music from the classic era, modern day swing, jazz and contemporary as trombones were promptly featured during the ever popular Big Band era of music.

The show will also have a nostalgic flavor as the town of New Marlborough had it's very own community band that would perform in front of the church at the former Ladies Aid Society Hall that featured a variety of local talent that showcased their musical abilities. The Eagles Community Band continues that tradition as they serve as an outlet for local musicians and they provide an important cultural asset in the beautiful Berkshires.

You are invited to par take in the Southfield Church's birthday celebration as this talented group will provide an eclectic mix of music from every genre you can imagine. Showtime is scheduled for Saturday, June 22nd at 7 pm.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release for on-air and on-line usage)