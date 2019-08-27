You Are Invited To Become A Part Of “The Tribe”

The Town Of Great Barrington has been presenting their summer concert series and you still have a few chances to catch some LIVE entertainment featuring some of the tri-state regions local musicians bringing you the BEST in entertainment at the Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street.

On Wednesday, August 28th Tribe will take center stage as the quartet blends a mix of ballads, cover songs and a unique sound that is sure to please the audience in attendance. The group was formed by bass guitarist Steven Dietteman who is also a member of 1st Take featuring Mary Ann Palermo on lead vocals as he states the Tribe's sound is a little different compared to the smooth, jazzy sound he performs with his other band mates. Maggie Mitchell shines on lead vocals as she performs each song with a true passion and love for the music that is presented. The pair appeared on Tuesday's edition of "Let's Talk" on WSBS and performed the ballad "Lost Along The Way" live in studio.

The other two tribal members include lead guitarist Rich Hull who brings a half century of experience to the table as he provides a variety of style and finesse to each live concert. He is described as a "rare find" who is truly an integral part of this quartet. Drummer and percussionist Sam Earnshaw is a well-known local musician who flows with the structure of each song performed live on stage and truly adds the necessary accompaniment of a relaxing and loose atmosphere for each audience participant.

Showtime is set for 5:30 pm and admission is FREE. Keep in mind, two more shows are also on tap as South Street Swing will officially kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend on Friday, August 30th and the final concert of the season features music from The Bobby Sweet Band on Friday, September 6th.

A trio of FREE shows await you in the heart of Great Barrington to wrap up the summer. You can not afford to miss out on all the fun and excitement. Stop on by and enjoy the music from some of our finest local talent in our area.