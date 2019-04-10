Singers Wanted In Neighboring Columbia County

Recently, Obie Award winning composer Heather Christian taught song writing master classes at The Ancram Opera House as many residents signed up to perfect their vocal skills in the musical realm. Participants of "Drive In: American Fugue" are now invited to rehearse and original songs which focus on small American towns and people who are dedicated to their community as this forum is also able to connect each and every aspiring singer on a one-to-one basis with the performing arts.

Rehearsals are taking place though Friday, April 12th between 6:30 and 8:30 pm at The Ancram Opera House located at 1300 county route 7 in Columbia county. A final tune-up will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 1 to 5 pm prior to the free, LIVE public performance which begins at 7:30 pm. For more information, log on to their web site by going here

Heather Christian comes from a musical oriented family as her father was a well-known blues musician and her mother was a go-go dancer. She is an exclusive Sundance fellow and Ars Nova Uncharted member. Heather recently spent an entire summer at Hudson Valley Shakespeare performing in classic works such as MacBeth, As You Like It and Measure For Measure and performed at the legendary National Theatre in London. She is also credited in composing short film scores including the 2014 award-winning Gregory Go Brown which garnered a 2014 Sundance Grand Jury prize. You can catch her on tour with The Arbonauts. To learn more about Heather, log on to her web site .