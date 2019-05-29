Another Weekend Concert In Southfield

The Southfield Church on Norfolk Road in the town of New Marlborough is celebrating their 225th anniversary of service to the south county community with a series of free concerts that will enthrall and entertain everyone in attendance. Harpsichordist Mariken Palmboom makes a return appearance to the iconic venue this Saturday evening as she will perform a program of musical works from Johann Sebastian Bach, Johann Froberger and Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre. The show begins at 7 pm.

The Berkshire county resident continues to entertain a live audience by bringing her expertise and love for the harpsichord, a musical instrument that barely gets attention these days, however it will be featured in a prominent fashion as she began perfecting her craft at the age of 16 in the Early Music Department at the Royal Conservatory at the Hague in Holland. She has also performed to rave reviews across the pond in Europe. The harpsichord featured in this show was locally made by Carl Dudash in neighboring Norfolk, Connecticut.

Admission to this show is free, but a retiring collection will be taken to support the local artist taking center stage. Weather permitting, you are invited to a post-concert celebration at the lawn and they will serve up a delicious gelato from the neighboring Southfield Store. For more details and information, call (413) 229-8109.

