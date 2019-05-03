Attend Town Meeting? Watch The Kids? How About Both?

If you are planning on attending this Monday's annual town meeting in Great Barrington but are stuck with what to do with kids, worry no more as Monument Mountain Regional High School has you covered. Childcare will be available at the Annual Town Meeting , which begins at 6:00 p.m. and takes place at Monument. Childcare hours are 5:45 -8:00 p.m. Parents should arrive in time to sign-up near the voter check-in table. A Monument student will escort your child to the pre-school room.

In addition, all registered voters are invited and encouraged to attend Great Barrington's Annual Town Meeting . At the meeting, the town is looking for voters to approve Great Barrington's FY2020 budget and to consider non-financial matters, zoning changes, and citizen petition articles. You can view the 28 warrant articles by going here . Also, you'll be able to view the ballot question and a detailed chart or breakdown of the Proposed Operating Budget of Fiscal Year 2020.