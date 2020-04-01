Attention Sheffield and Ashley Falls Residents

Do you need help filling out your census forms? Assistance is being offered today (Apr. 1). There will be four help sessions by phone.

Help with the Online Census will be this morning at 10:15am and 11:15am.

Help with the Paper Census will be this afternoon at 1:15pm and 3:15pm.

The call in number for these sessions is: 425-436-6322 and the access code is: 142741#

Before your meeting you are encouraged to watch the following YouTube video.

These sessions are hosted by Sheffield's Complete Count Committee and the U.S. Census Bureau.