Berkshire County Winter Weather Advisory; Early Dismissal Information

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. This time the snow is expected later in the day, unlike the last storm. This is prompting some early dismissals across the county.

Wednesday: Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. High 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Wednesday night: Windy with a wintry mix this evening changing to rain late. Low near 30F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Berkshire County Early Dismissal Information:

18 DegreesOpen, No PM Transportation for West St or Redfield Kids Club Open
Adams-Cheshire Regional SDClosing Early Noon
BArT Charter Public SchoolClosing Early Noon
Berkshire Montessori SchoolClosing Early Noon, no lunch
Central Berkshire Regional SDClosing Early Noon
Emma L. Miller Memorial SchoolClosing Early 11:30a
Hancock Regional SDClosing Early 11:30a, No After-School Programs
Head Start @ BraytonClosing Early 1p
No afternoon transportation
Head Start @ ConteOpen
No afternoon transportation
Head Start @ Meadow Lane PittsfieldClosing Early 1p
No afternoon transportation
Head Start @ Muddy Brook - GBClosing Early 1p
No afternoon transportation
Head Start @ TaconicClosing Early Noon
No afternoon transportation
Head Start @ UCP - Curran HWYClosing Early 1p
No afternoon transportation
Hillcrest AcademyClosing Early Noon
Lee Public SchoolsClosing Early, Elem 12:05p, MS/HS 11:26p
Lenox Public SchoolsClosing Early, Elem 11:45a, MS/HS 11:15a
North Adams Public SchoolsClosing Early Noon, Elem 11:30a, HS 11a, No PM Pre-Sch, No PM Actvty
Pine Cobble SchoolClosing Early Noon, No After-School Programs
Pittsfield Public SchoolsOpen, No Afternoon Classes, Half Day of School High-10:50a.m. Middle 11a.m Elementary 11:45a.m.
Richmond ConsolidatedClosing Early 11:45a, PK and K 11:45 1st-8th 11:55
