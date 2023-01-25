Berkshire County Winter Weather Advisory; Early Dismissal Information
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. This time the snow is expected later in the day, unlike the last storm. This is prompting some early dismissals across the county.
Wednesday: Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. High 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wednesday night: Windy with a wintry mix this evening changing to rain late. Low near 30F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Berkshire County Early Dismissal Information:
|18 Degrees
|Open, No PM Transportation for West St or Redfield Kids Club Open
|Adams-Cheshire Regional SD
|Closing Early Noon
|BArT Charter Public School
|Closing Early Noon
|Berkshire Montessori School
|Closing Early Noon, no lunch
|Central Berkshire Regional SD
|Closing Early Noon
|Emma L. Miller Memorial School
|Closing Early 11:30a
|Hancock Regional SD
|Closing Early 11:30a, No After-School Programs
|Head Start @ Brayton
|Closing Early 1p
No afternoon transportation
|Head Start @ Conte
|Open
No afternoon transportation
|Head Start @ Meadow Lane Pittsfield
|Closing Early 1p
No afternoon transportation
|Head Start @ Muddy Brook - GB
|Closing Early 1p
No afternoon transportation
|Head Start @ Taconic
|Closing Early Noon
No afternoon transportation
|Head Start @ UCP - Curran HWY
|Closing Early 1p
No afternoon transportation
|Hillcrest Academy
|Closing Early Noon
|Lee Public Schools
|Closing Early, Elem 12:05p, MS/HS 11:26p
|Lenox Public Schools
|Closing Early, Elem 11:45a, MS/HS 11:15a
|North Adams Public Schools
|Closing Early Noon, Elem 11:30a, HS 11a, No PM Pre-Sch, No PM Actvty
|Pine Cobble School
|Closing Early Noon, No After-School Programs
|Pittsfield Public Schools
|Open, No Afternoon Classes, Half Day of School High-10:50a.m. Middle 11a.m Elementary 11:45a.m.
|Richmond Consolidated
|Closing Early 11:45a, PK and K 11:45 1st-8th 11:55
