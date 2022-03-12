Winter Watch Update For Sat Mar 12

Here are the latest cancellations, delays and postponements courtesy of our WSBS Winter Watch for Sat Mar 12:

**A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Berkshire and Columbia counties until 1 am Sunday. A winter weather advisory has also been implemented in Litchfield county, Connecticut**

Habitat For Humanity First Volunteer Open House at 40 Grove Street in Great Barrington has been postponed to Saturday, March 19th from 10 am to 12 noon

Bingo at St. Mary's School in "Lovely Lee" has been re-scheduled for Saturday, March 19th. time to be determined

Friends of Moe pitch tournament will take place on Sunday, March 13th at The Great Barrington V-F-W. Registration at 12 noon, The tournament begins at 1 pm

New Marlborough's transfer station is CLOSED

Berkshire Botanical Garden at the junctions of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge CLOSED

The Stockbridge Grange New England boiled dinner scheduled for Sunday, march 13th has been postponed until next Sunday, March 20th. ALL orders placed will remain in effect unless cancelled. For more information, call (413) 243-1298 OR (413) 443-4352