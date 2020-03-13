Berkshire South: Altered Operations Response

From Berkshire South Regional Community Center

The safety of our members, guests, and employees is Berkshire South Regional Community Center’s top priority. We have made a difficult decision to alter our operations and our programs to best support community efforts to encourage social distancing in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

We do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Community Center. However as stewards of our overall community health, we felt these measures were necessary to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our community.

For the time period of Monday, March 16- Sunday, March 29, the Center will be only open for adult individual workouts in the Fitness Center and Aquatics Center's Lap & Warm pools. We are hopeful for normal operations as of March 30th, however please stay tuned to our communications for any changes based on the situation.

ALL group fitness and aquatic classes, fee-based programs, private training sessions and group gatherings are cancelled, as is Action Adventures Childcare and Sunshine Preschool. Unfortunately, we will not be allowing general use of the gymnasium for open basketball, of the pool for free swim (both to minimize group usage), or of the saunas.

Please know that this decision was not made lightly and we recognize the impact that this choice has on you and your families.

For those of you enrolled in programs, we will be in touch with you directly about your classes. If we cannot reschedule them, we will work to provide you with credit for future programs or refunds if necessary. For those of you wishing to freeze your membership for up to one month during this time frame, please contact the membership department at memberships@berkshiresouth.org.

Berkshire South is your non-profit organization and this global challenge will have a significant impact on our operations, both operationally and financially. If you are able to consider donating your class fee back to the Center or making a contribution to help us continue to pay our staff during this difficult time, please let us know or visit our giving page. Your support is the only reason we are able to continue in our efforts.

For those adults who will be using the facility, please know that cleaning and disinfecting procedures have been increased in all areas and with all equipment.

When visiting us please:

· Clean your equipment after you use it;

· Be sure to use the showers before and after pool usage;

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

· Use hand sanitizer at stations around the building. There are two outside of the fitness center;

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;

· Keep distance between you and others working out;

· Do not shake hands and avoid other close contact;

· Stay home if you are not feeling well, especially if you have a fever, are coughing or sneezing or are experiencing a shortness of breath. If a member or visitor shows up with any symptoms, the staff will politely ask them to leave.

We appreciate everyone understanding the need for the Community Center to take such action and we are committed to working together with our members and the community as we battle the spread of COVID-19. Please remember that this is a rapidly changing situation and should it further alter our operating schedule, we will inform you through our email, website and social media outlets.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me by phone at 413-528-2810 Ext. 14 or email at jlucey@berkshiresouth.org.