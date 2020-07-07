Berkshire South Will Be Ready To Welcome You Back

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has implemented Phase 3 in the Bay State on Monday as the preliminary guidelines were released this past Thursday (July 2nd) but some businesses are taking some extra time to organize around new requirements.

One of these locations is The Berkshire South Regional Community Center which is located up the block from WSBS at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington. More information is available by logging on to their web site and you can enter your e mail address on the right hand column to receive updates and information located near the bottom of their page.

Some good news regarding membership status: The Center will freeze memberships for those with financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can send an e-mail to info@berkshiresouth.org to accommodate this request. The staff hopes you can continue your membership without any interruption. Another option for those who are active: Upgrade to a Champion Membership as they are very grateful to those who are willing to lend a hand in keeping the doors open.

During their closure, The Center had no income and expenses remain rampant. The community is encouraged to make a monetary donation. You can also purchase a Berkshire South gift certificate or a T-shirt with all proceeds going to further fund the facility. For the time being, virtual classes will continue. More information can be obtained by checking out their Facebook page.

Berkshire South's mission is to build a sense of community and common purpose throughout the tri-state region as they enhance the recreational, educational, cultural, health and social well-being of south county residents. They are a non-sectarian, non-profit organization that is open to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.

They will continue to offer a wide array of programs that service people of all ages while meeting the needs of all and they'll continue to strive as a location where people are linked with opportunity and local resources as community and common purpose are their main goals in their daily operation. We will keep you posted on their official opening date here on YOUR Home Town Station, WSBS.

