An Assortment Of Fall Events Await You Up the Block From Us

Fall is here and our friends up the block from us at Berkshire South Regional Community Center on Crissey Road in Great Barrington, Masscahusetts have an assortment of activities planned for members in the upcoming weeks. Non-members can also participate and you might wind up being an exclusive member of their daily regimen. Here are a few ideas on what you can do in keeping fit and having a good time in the process;

Members are invited to participate in a series of FREE Aqua Power swimming classes every Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. This is a terrific way to burn off any excess weekend calories and strengthen your cardio vascular and muscular system. You MUST pre-register ONE WEEK in advance by phoning (413) 528-2810, extension 0.

Members can also sign up for FREE AQUA MIX classes which take place every Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. It's an easy low impact workout which will coordinate your muscle tone and log on some beneficial exercise...You also must pre-register ONE WEEK in advance by calling (413) 528-2810, extension 0.

Assorted vendors are being ought to participate in Berkshire South's 6th annual Fall Arts & Crafts Outdoor Festival on Saturday, November 6th from 10 am to 3 pm. In case of inclement weather, this event will be held outdoors. various Berkshire based merchants will display their goods as your purchase will assist in strengthening the local economy. Two words: "SHOP LOCAL". LIVE music will also surround the area and The NOSH food truck is standing by to satisfy your appetite. To reserve your spot, call (413) 528-2810, extension 32 or fill out an application by logging on here.

Trip the lights fantastic as Monday night ballroom dancing makes it's triumphant return on November 8th. Instructor Ron Tritto will conduct a total of six 90 minute classes that take place between 7 and 8:30 pm. Beginner and Intermediate levels will be offered. To PRE-REGISTER, log on to Berkshire South's web site

A series of gentle yoga Stretch and Breath classes with Antoinette Simms will truly prove relaxing and is guaranteed to give you some much-needed peace of mind as this session focuses on dynamic and static stretching, proper yoga posture and beneficial practice movements. Members are invited to participate in this course every Saturday from 11am to 12 noon. Pre-registration is required by calling (413) 528-2810, extension 0.

Pickleball is BACK!! The ever-popular paddle sport combines the elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong all rolled up in one. Sessions will time out within 30 minutes in length as members are asked to bring their own equipment due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions. No pre-registration is required as a pair of classes will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays between the hours of 9 and 12 noon. Non-members will be required to pay for a day pass fee. More information is available at Berkshire South's web site by going here

