Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within our listening area, our friends from up the block, Berkshire South Regional Community Center on Crissey Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts have issued mandates that ALL staff, guests and members MUST wear masks when entering the premises and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

The building is NOT mandating the wearing of face shields at their swimming pool and the reservation system that was previously implemented is NOT returning at this time. Reservations are STILL required for participation in any classes that are offered in the facility. Here is a list of "outdoor" aerobics classes that are scheduled to take place until further notice.

MONDAY:

9 to 10 AM: Zumba With Faye

5:30 to 6:30 PM: Power Hour hosted by Kathy

WEDNESDAY:

5:30 to 6;30 PM: Cardio Kick Boxing with Kathy (another session with Cori also takes place at 10 AM on Sunday)

FRIDAY:

9 TO 10 AM: Zumba with Faye

5:30 to 6:30 PM: Kathy's "Cardio Core"

Due to these restrictions, the swimming pool hours have been revised as members can swim anytime daily between 8 am and 5 pm. Reservations are required.

Community suppers will be served up every Monday between 5 and 6 pm. Due to the current COVID-19 C-D-C status in Berkshire county, this meal will be boxed as you'll have the option of taking it home OR eating outdoors "picnic style" outside The Center.

Great Barrington's Cultural Council is proud to be in conjunction with Berkshire South as they present FREE arts programs including Berkshire Sings and the Berkshire Ukelele Band and they are asking for your input in keeping this service viable for our south community. You can take a brief survey on this subject by accessing this link.

Berkshire South is teaming up with Sheffield Kiwanis as both organizations want to help stock supply closets at local, elementary schools. Please do your part in paying it forward between now and August 26th as the commitment to educate all youngsters in our area is paramount

If you have any questions on these necessary and beneficial changes, please call Berkshire South at (413) 528-2810. You can also chime in on their Facebook page for further updates.

If you would like to join the staff at The center, Berkshire South IS hiring as positions are available to work with The Facilities Team, The front desk and there are opportunities in their fitness and aquatics department. Apply at their web site by going here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Berkshire South Regional Community Center for on-air and on-line usage)