Spend Your 1st Weekend Of Summer Berkshire Style

As we slowly but surely return to a sense of normalcy all across our tri-state region, summertime is officially here and what a contrast and improvement from this time last year. Families, individuals and visitors to our area yearn to be outdoors and with temperatures reaching the 80 degree mark this weekend (and let's not forget the humidity will return to make things very summerlike) outdoor events seem to be the choice where people congregate for those much needed get-togethers that have been absent from our lives since March of 2020.

Our friends at Berkshire South Regional Community Center located just up the block from us at Crissey Road in Great Barrington have the perfect antidote to shake off that cabin fever: They will officially welcome summer with an all day festival on Saturday, June 26th from 11 am to 5 pm and you are cordially invited to stop by and partake in a variety family fun friendly events that will get you in an outdoor frame of mind.

Enjoy LIVE music from various local acts including Terry A La Berry and The Misty Blues Band. Grab some lunch as a variety of food trucks will be on-site to satisfy your appetite. Enter your name for a chance to win a raffle basket plus you can participate in some prize giveaways as they will offer "something for nothing" (and that's a good thing if you ask me) and to top things off, your admission is FREE.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held on Sunday, June 27th from 11 am to 5 pm. For more details, log on Berkshire South's web site by going here

