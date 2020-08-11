A House Fire In NY’s North Country Remains Under Investigation

(The following information was obtained courtesy of an updated story that was recently filed by CBS 6-WRGB TV weekend anchor/reporter Heather Kovar)

Warren county, New York investigators continue to determine the cause of a fire on Sunday evening that engulfed the home of celebrity chef and talk show hostess, Rachael Ray as flames were confined to the second story and the roof.

Reports indicate none of the occupants sustained any serious injuries when the blaze broke out as Ray tweeted everybody made it out safely before fire crews arrived at the scene. Firefighters from The Luzerne-Hadley District immediately responded at the scene and no one was hurt while battling the flames as they managed to prevent the structure from being a total loss.

The first floor which also included her kitchen only sustained water damage. For the past 5 months, Ray was taping her program at her Lake Luzerne residence ever since the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an abrupt shut down of the New York City studio where a LIVE audience was invited to watch the taping of her nationally syndicated show.

The Glens Falls native got her first television gig on channel 6 back in the 1990's as she presented a series of "30 Minute Meals" segments with the late Dan DeNicola. Ray thanked all those for their efforts in saving her property as she stated: "These moments give you a perspective to be grateful for what you have and not what you've lost"

