Big Fourth Inning Propels Aberdales Over Teo’s

Great Barrington Little League

The sound of summer is in the air as Aberdales kicked off the season with a 10-3 win against Teo’s Hot Dogs on a warm Monday night (July 6) in Pittsfield. Aberdales exploded in the 4th inning with 6 runs on 4 hits, 2 walks and an error. Max Wood, Cole Kennedy and Cian Bose led the charge with RBIs, Brennan Peyre capped off the inning with a 2 run single to right center. In the 5th, former Black Diamond standout Dom Caulutti drove in 2 with a double to deep right center field. Caulutti came around to score the 10th run on a fielder’s choice by Gus Luf.

Aberdales pitching was solid all night, Gus Luf got the win, surrender no hits while striking out five and walking one. Bose, Wood, and Sean Fenig all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.

Aberdales saw the ball well Monday, racking up 12 hits in the game. Bose, Wood, Kennedy and Liam Smith each had multiple hits. Luke Fenig walked twice, scored 2 runs in his little league debut. John Ireland was stellar on defense, added a hit and a run. Aberdales will be in action on 6PM Wednesday Night against IAC at Deming Park in Pittsfield.

In other Little League action, Wheeler & Taylor started the little league season with a big win over Dave’s Sporting Goods 14-3 at Deming Park in Pittsfield Monday night. The Wheeler & Taylor team, which is made up of players from 4 of the 6 Great Barrington Little League teams, was led by Griffin Touponce (Gt. Barrington Police Association). Griffin pitched 4 innings of shut out baseball giving up 1 hit and striking out 6. Trevor Leonard (Wheeler & Taylor) closed out the final 2 innings striking out 4. JJ Schneider (Baba Louie’s) made a diving catch at first base to end the game.

Wheeler & Taylor scored in every inning except the fifth. They were led at the plate by Touponce who had three hits. League teammates Oliver Curtis and JJ Schneider (Baba Louie’s), Brody Kinna (Black Diamond) and Trevor Leonard each had 2 hits.

Wheeler & Taylor plays again Wednesday night at Belanger Field in Pittsfield at 6pm.