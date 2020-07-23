Aberdales/Eastside Pizza Recap

Great Barrington Little League

Aberdales has played stellar defense all year, but this was not the case on Tuesday night at Belanger park. It started right from the start, after Aberdales went down in order, Eastside leadoff hitter Christian Barry reach on a fielding error by the first basemen, he came around to score after a throwing error by the pitcher. Eastside finished the inning scoring 3 runs in which only 1 run was earned. Eastside added a run in the second when Barry doubled and scored on a single by Andrew Hamil.

In the top of the third, Aberdales rallied to cut the lead to 4-2, Mateo Buffoni led-off with a single, John Ireland followed with a 3-2 walk, Sean Fenig lined a double to left center scoring Buffoni and Ireland.

In the bottom of the 3rd, the defensive woes continued as Eastside scored 3 unearned, big hits came from Welch, Barry, and Hamil. Aberdales got a run back in the fourth when Dom Caulutti walked and came around to score on a throwing error. Eastside pulled away for good with 4 more in the bottom half, only 1 earned as Aberdales committed 2 more errors. Hamil was credited with the victory for Eastside, he allowed two hits and two runs over 3 innings, striking out one and walking one. Dom Caulutti took the loss for Aberdales, allowing seven hits, seven runs, two earned over three innings.

Max Wood threw the last 2 innings giving up four runs, one earned, on 3 hits. Cole Kennedy led Aberdales with two hits in three at bats. Eastside racked up ten hits in the game. Barry, Hillard, and Hamil all had multiple hits for Eastside. Barry went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored four runs to lead Eastside.