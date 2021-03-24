Get Ready To Play Ball In South County

It won't be long until baseball season begins as we are getting ready to bring you Red Sox action on YOUR Home Town Station as the 2021 season begins on April 1st. Locally, in south county, teams are assembling for another round of Great Barrington Little League play as a total of 4 levels of youth baseball will be ready to take the field.

If your child is between the ages of 4 and 12 years of age, they will be assigned at a designated squad for the April 10th season opener. Here are the options offered:

1) Tee-Ball: An instructional program for 4, 5 and 6 year olds that focuses of fun, fitness and baseball fundamentals. The cost is $50.

2) Coaches Pitch is for those 6 and 7 years of age as they will participate in a non-competitive program that emphasizes on skill, development, participation and fun. Six year olds must complete one season of Tee Ball to be eligible. The cost is also $50.

3) Minor Division is designated for ages 8, 9, 10 and 11 as this non-competitive program continues to focus on fundamentals and the exposure of players to more in-depth teachings. Pre-season evaluations are required and 9 to 11 year olds are not selected to the next level of Major Division. This program costs $85.

4) Major Division focuses on those between 9 and 12 years old which is a competitive program that builds on skills learned in the minor level and players will zone in on specific skills in base running, stealing and bunting. A pre-season skills evaluation will also serve as a pre-requisite. This level also costs $85.

The registration deadline is on March 28th 2021. Log on to this web address to get started, select the division and submit your designated payment. If you have any questions and prefer the option of mailing in your payment by week's end, send an e-mail:GreatBarrington.LL@gmail.com

Your child MUST be a south county, Massachusetts resident to participate in this league. Enrollment is open to those who live in Great Barrington, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge, Sheffield, Monterey, Alford, New Marlborough, Egremont, Tyringham, Lee, Otis, Sandisfield, Richmond and Mount Washington.

A footnote: This program is NOT sponsored OR endorsed by SBRSD.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Great Barrington Little League for on-air and on-line usage)