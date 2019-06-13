Boston is Singing The Blues

Boston Bruins' fans are shocked, stunned and saddened as for the first time ever, the St. Louis Blues are Stanley Cup champions after defeating the Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals. The Associated Press reports, the Blues powered past the Bruins with two quick goals, took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission and sailed to a 4-1 win Wednesday night to celebrate their first championship.

“It’s hard to find words,” 42-year-old captain Zdeno Chara said, fighting back tears and still healing from a badly injured jaw. “It’s not easy. I’m sure everyone pictured it differently and we believed that it was there for us. That’s sports. You’ve got to kind of take those and move on.”

Boston Coach Bruce Cassidy said, It’s an empty feeling. It’s a long year. Someone had to win it and someone had to lose and we came out on the wrong side of it. It’s not the way you picture it.”

