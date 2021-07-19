Canaan Railroad Days Extended Due To Foul Weather

Last week, the town of Canaan, Connecticut presented their 57th annual Railroad Days event that was situated just off route 44 at the venerable Canaan Union train station, Railroad Street, Lawrence Field and the municipal parking lot located at Salisbury Bank and Trust. Most of the festivities went without a hitch, however the closing ceremonies scheduled for Saturday evening had to be halted due to inclement weather.

GOOD NEWS! You STILL have a chance to view The Canaan Fire Company's Annual Firefighter's Parade which is scheduled to step off at 6 pm on Saturday, July 24th. Everyone is invited to stop by and view the cavalcade of fire trucks and apparatus along with a creative bevy of floats and marching bands which celebrates Canaan for their daily community involvement in Litchfield county.

Fire companies will be judged as they will vie for trophies and new categories have been added as the amount of awards for more opportunities to spotlight the daily contributions made by local firefighters in keeping their community safe each and every day. The event is sponsored by The Canaan Fire Company.

The Canaan Carnival was another scheduled event that was a casualty of Mother Nature this past weekend. All ages are invited to participate in fun friendly outdoor activities at Lawrence Field this Friday, July 23rd and Saturday, July 24th between 6 and 10 pm. The Marine Corps League #042 North Western Detachment Fund Raiser will also be present at the carnival to satisfy your appetite as they will be selling hot dogs and chili dogs with all proceeds going towards a worthy cause in our back yard.

Cap off your evening with a spectacular fireworks display that is scheduled to begin sometime after 9pm on Saturday at Lawrence Field. the event is present through generous donations courtesy of Canaan Railroad Days supporters and local businesses situated in the town of North Canaan.

DON'T MISS this opportunity to complete your itinerary from last week as the weather for this Saturday looks promising with sunny skies with highs in the upper 70's and a comfortable night is in store with lows near 65. Thunderstorms left a void last weekend as it is all systems GO for the completion of this year's Canaan Railroad Days. Your attendance and support to assist this beautiful portion of Connecticut's north west corner is highly appreciated.